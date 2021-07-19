UBS Group AG Purchases 1,555 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Vectrus worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vectrus by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vectrus during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vectrus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 725.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

VEC stock opened at $44.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.72. Vectrus, Inc. has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

