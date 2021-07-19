UBS Group AG Purchases 9,673 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after acquiring an additional 829,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,632,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

HCC opened at $17.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $881.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $213.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.53 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.