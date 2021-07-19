UBS Group AG Sells 14,203 Shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,203 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Altus Midstream were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALTM. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Altus Midstream stock opened at $62.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.58. Altus Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $72.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 3.90.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.12. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 284.36%.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.