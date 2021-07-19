UBS Group AG Sells 36,690 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 89.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 36,690 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vicor were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vicor by 1,364.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,418,000 after acquiring an additional 607,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $17,595,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vicor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,233,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,402,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Vicor by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 164,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,976,000 after buying an additional 53,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

Shares of VICR stock opened at $105.61 on Monday. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $109.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $1,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,818,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,181,729. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,965 shares of company stock worth $8,642,434 over the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.