UBS Group Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 33 Price Target

UBS Group set a CHF 33 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 price target on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays set a CHF 29 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 44 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ABB has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 29.33.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.