UBS Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,500 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,557.47 ($20.35).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,409.20 ($18.41) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82). The company has a market capitalization of £70.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,391.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner bought 629 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders acquired 648 shares of company stock valued at $869,140 over the last quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

