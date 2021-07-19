UBS Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €150.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric S.E. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €142.58 ($167.75).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

SU stock opened at €134.20 ($157.88) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company’s 50-day moving average is €132.22.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.