UBS Group Reiterates €55.00 Price Target for Signify (AMS:LIGHT)

UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Signify in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Signify in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Signify and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.57 ($54.79).

Signify has a one year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a one year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

