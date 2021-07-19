UBS Group (UBS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect UBS Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:UBS opened at $14.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $16.58.

UBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

