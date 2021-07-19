UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UCBJY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJY traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $53.03. 12,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,027. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.4382 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

