UGAS Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. UGAS has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $216,009.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS coin can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00047551 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013027 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.30 or 0.00769933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

