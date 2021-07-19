Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,456.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $18,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,973,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $9.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $322.65. 3,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,204. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.18 and a twelve month high of $356.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,121 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,069 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

