Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS UNBLF opened at $83.48 on Thursday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $100.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.08.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

