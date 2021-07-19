Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Director Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Director Ambina Partners Llc sold 1,000 shares of Unico American stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

Ambina Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Ambina Partners Llc sold 4,874 shares of Unico American stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $22,469.14.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Ambina Partners Llc sold 10,379 shares of Unico American stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $46,705.50.

Shares of UNAM opened at $4.36 on Monday. Unico American Co. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.62. The company has a market cap of $23.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.16.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 51.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.51%. The company had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

