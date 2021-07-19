Unification (FUND) Achieves Market Cap of $3.18 Million

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last week, Unification has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. One Unification coin can now be bought for about $0.0923 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unification has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and $35,383.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unification alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013111 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.23 or 0.00764058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Unification

FUND is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official website is unification.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unification Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unification and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.