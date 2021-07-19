United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 38.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,801,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,723,539 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.3% of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $476,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS traded down $2.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,288. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

