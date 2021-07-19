UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $462.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $430.00 to $462.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $443.74.

Shares of UNH opened at $419.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $396.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $406.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,301 shares of company stock worth $6,091,573 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

