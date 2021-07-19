Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UETMF opened at $18.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.40. Universal Entertainment has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $18.40.

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

