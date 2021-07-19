Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UETMF opened at $18.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.40. Universal Entertainment has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $18.40.
Universal Entertainment Company Profile
