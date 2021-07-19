Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Down 55.0% in June

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
UMGP opened at $0.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15. Universal Media Group has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.51.
Universal Media Group Company Profile
