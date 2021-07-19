Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,237,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after buying an additional 674,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after buying an additional 77,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 22,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 257,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.43. 238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,960. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

