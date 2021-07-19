US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 492,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,911 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $18,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in US Foods by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,843 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $34.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 1.82. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

