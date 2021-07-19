Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Stock Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of Utz Brands worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 17,120.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after buying an additional 807,893 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth $1,814,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth $689,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on UTZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, dropped their target price on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of UTZ opened at $22.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $30.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.