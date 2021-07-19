Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Vallourec alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLOWY opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.98. Vallourec has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.03.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 63.70% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $842.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Vallourec will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vallourec (VLOWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.