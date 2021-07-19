Valmont Industries (VMI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Valmont Industries to post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Valmont Industries to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VMI opened at $223.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $115.98 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.33.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

