Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.12. The stock had a trading volume of 348,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,876,594. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

