Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 816,500 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the June 15th total of 503,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of VNQI opened at $58.61 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,730,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,992,000 after acquiring an additional 30,902 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,679,000 after buying an additional 291,277 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,366,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,958,000 after acquiring an additional 163,771 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,015,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,479,000 after acquiring an additional 131,269 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,344,000 after acquiring an additional 272,202 shares during the last quarter.

