Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,100 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the June 15th total of 361,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,277,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

VTIP stock opened at $52.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.27. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

