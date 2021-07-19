Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,758 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $208,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 878,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,942,000 after buying an additional 41,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 383.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $6.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $389.67. 685,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,338. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $293.30 and a 52-week high of $402.57.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

