VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VACNY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised VAT Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS:VACNY opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.59. VAT Group has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $38.30.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

