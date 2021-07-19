Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Trading 5.2% Higher

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.53 and last traded at $7.53. 82,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,991,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. B. Riley downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vaxart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $940.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.29.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxart news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,357 shares of company stock worth $1,193,956 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 10.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 75,471 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 70.6% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the first quarter worth $154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 95.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 110,625 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the first quarter worth $1,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

