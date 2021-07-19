Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 119.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 12.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $4,340,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,993,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Michael Jellen sold 2,127,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $21,768,232.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,635,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,731,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,549,266 shares of company stock valued at $56,186,384. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $9.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.94. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $32.50.
Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Velodyne Lidar Profile
Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.
