Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $8.42 and last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 32227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Specifically, insider Joseph Michael Jellen sold 2,127,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $21,768,232.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,635,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,731,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sally Frykman sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $29,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,593,940 shares of company stock worth $56,598,725. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Velodyne Lidar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 348,001 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,683,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 102.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 202,205 shares in the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

