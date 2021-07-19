Veritable L.P. Makes New Investment in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.