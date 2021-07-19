Veritable L.P. Makes New Investment in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $81.36 on Monday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $83.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.65.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

