Veritable L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cabot by 9.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Cabot by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Cabot by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $53.75 on Monday. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

