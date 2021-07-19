Veritable L.P. Takes $231,000 Position in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,772 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 41,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 8,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enviva Partners news, Director Gary L. Whitlock purchased 10,000 shares of Enviva Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.93 per share, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,014.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 32,967 shares of Enviva Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,813.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

EVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Enviva Partners stock opened at $52.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 527.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.13. Enviva Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.62.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.30 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 747.62%.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

