Veritable L.P. Takes $241,000 Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Veritable L.P. bought a new position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,472 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $8,606,000. Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,272 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 93,670 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $26,895,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,221 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TRIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $35.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.89. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. TripAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 9,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $373,555.20. Also, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $205,414.40. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,105 shares of company stock worth $1,142,941. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.