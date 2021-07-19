Veritable L.P. Takes Position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MYN. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 334,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 22,625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 360,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

NYSE MYN opened at $14.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $14.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.