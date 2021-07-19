Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Receives $16.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

VRRM stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $20,253,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,451,000 after buying an additional 1,426,136 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,099,000 after buying an additional 963,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,670,000 after buying an additional 814,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 7,689,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,188,000 after buying an additional 656,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

