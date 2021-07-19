Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $654,975,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,577 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,784 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,467 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,406,000 after purchasing an additional 902,852 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.89.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $202.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $185.32 and a one year high of $304.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,087. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

