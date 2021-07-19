Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Orbimed Advisors LLC

Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 36.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,135,900 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 301,800 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.3% of Orbimed Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $244,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.89.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.00. The stock had a trading volume of 33,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,851. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $185.32 and a 1-year high of $304.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

