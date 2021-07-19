VG Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGLS) Short Interest Down 31.4% in June

VG Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGLS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the June 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,505,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VGLS opened at $0.00 on Monday. VG Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.
About VG Life Sciences
Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for VG Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VG Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.