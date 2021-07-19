ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.14.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. South State CORP. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.87. The company had a trading volume of 458,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,882,787. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

