Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells $187,200.00 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $187,200.00.

VICR stock opened at $105.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.31. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 135.40 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $109.67.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1,364.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,418,000 after buying an additional 607,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $17,595,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,233,000 after buying an additional 90,837 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1,065.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 59,208 shares during the period. Finally, Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $5,402,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VICR. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

