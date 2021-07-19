Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VCTR. Bank of America upgraded Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after buying an additional 75,712 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $3,994,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,049. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

