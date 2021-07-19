Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Victrex from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Victrex from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Victrex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Victrex to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.66.

Shares of VTXPF stock opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91. Victrex has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

