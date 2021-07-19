VIG (VIG) Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, VIG has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. VIG has a market capitalization of $752,208.49 and $1,311.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VIG Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 884,598,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

