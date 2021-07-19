Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.38.

VKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.90. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $456.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.85.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Matthew W. Foehr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.