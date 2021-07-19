Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Shares Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,303 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Vincerx Pharma were worth $11,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VINC. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $90,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $347,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VINC opened at $14.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew I. Mcdonald purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy purchased 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $99,989.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 37,780 shares of company stock worth $472,999. 49.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

