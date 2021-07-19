Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Bought by Infusive Asset Management Inc.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIPS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.